J.D. Power 2016 India APEAL Study confers Hyundai with 5 awards; Honda gets three

The India APEAL Study, now in its 18th year, examines how satisfying a new vehicle is to own and drive. The study is referred by manufacturers worldwide to help them design and develop more appealing vehicles. Even consumers are benefitted by the study as its helps them in their purchase decisions. , according to the J.D. Power 2016 India Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study,SM released safety features such as anti-lock braking system and airbags and technology features such as hands-free connectivity are helping to boost the overall appeal of new vehicles in India.
The study measures satisfaction across 10 performance categories:
The latest 2016 India APEAL Study is based on responses from 8,323 owners who purchased a new vehicle from November 2015 through July 2016. The study was fielded from May through September 2016 in 30 cities across India. Overall APEAL averages 862 points (on a 1,000-point scale) in 2016, up from 846 in 2015. This increase is due to new vehicles being equipped with safety and technology features. Among safety features, half of new vehicles in 2016 are equipped with driver and passenger airbags, up from 38% in 2015. The average APEAL score for vehicles equipped with airbags is 11 points higher than it is for vehicles without them. Vehicles with anti-lock braking systems now available in half of all new vehicles and more than a third of vehicles in the small car segments have an APEAL score of 871 points, compared to 854 points for vehicles without them.
Fitting vehicles with technology features like hands-free connectivity, which has increased by 8 percentage points from 2015, also boosts APEAL scores. Vehicles with hands-free connectivity average an APEAL score that is 5 points higher than vehicles without the technology.
More key findings of the study include:
Study Rankings
Hyundai’s Eon, i10 and Creta; Honda’s Amaze and City; and Toyota’s Innova also rank highest in their respective segments in the J.D. Power 2016 India Initial Quality StudySM (IQS).
Speaking on the study, Mohit Arora, executive director at J.D. Power said that one of the areas automakers are focusing on is enhancing safety and technology features in their vehicles as a way to differentiate themselves from others. He further added that in the past, these features were available only in vehicles of larger body types or in vehicles at the upper end of the price spectrum. Currently, these features are commonly available in most vehicles, including those in the small car segments, providing new-car buyers, especially first-time buyers, with more value for their money.
Shantanu Nandi Majumdar, director at J.D. Power expressed that in addition to boosting vehicle appeal by providing more features, manufacturers also need to find ways to continue to improve the driving experience by reducing unwanted noise, vibration and harshness issues. Reducing noise is likely to improve brand image and enable manufacturers to distinguish themselves from competition.
