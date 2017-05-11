Isuzu MU-X Launched In India At INR 23.99 Lakh (Ex-Delhi)

Isuzu Motors India launched the MU-X premium full-size 7-seater SUV, with prices starting at INR 23.99 lakh. The MU-X will be built at company’s new manufacturing plant at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. The Isuzu MU-X has been launched with a price tag of INR 23.99 lakh for the 4X2 variant and INR 25.99 lakh for the 4X4 variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The model is powered by a 3.0 litre Isuzu engine and provides a maximum power output of 177 PS and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. The SUV will be offered in both 4×2 and 4×4 variants with a sequential shift automatic transmission. The MU-X can go from a highway cruiser to an off-roading beast within seconds with the shift-on-the-fly 4×4 select dial with low and high range. Featuring a double wishbone front suspension and a wide track with long wheel base for extra stability, in addition to the front steel under-body plates for protection, the MU-X has the muscle needed to take various adventures.

Designed for both the individual as well as the family at its heart, the Isuzu MU-X features a high tensile steel body with tailor-welded blanks and crumple zones with anti-intrusion bars make it a protective cocoon, keeping the occupants safe from the dangers on the road. It is also equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), 4 Channel 4 Sensor ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) with EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution), and sensors that actively monitor driving conditions, these active safety systems keep the SUV in control on every terrain. On the other hand, passive features like dual front airbags, front seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters, and 3 ISOFIX child seat anchorage provide protection during unfavourable conditions.

Outside, the Isuzu MU-X features a tiger-inspired and muscular exterior that, according to the company, makes it look truly spectacular and dominating on the road, a must have characteristic for a sports utility vehicle in this class. A few highlights of the design include the double slat chrome grille, multi-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels, and two-tone front and rear bumpers.

Inside, the MU-X features leather seats, adjustable headrests for all seats, one touch split/fold seats in both, the second and third row and a twin cockpit design. In addition to these, the Penta-Link rear suspension provides comfort for all passengers, while the cabin features a number of storage compartments. Also on offer is a roof-mounted 10-inch DVD entertainment monitor for the rear passengers along with a surround sound system. The driver seat too features a 6-way power adjustable control.

Speaking on the occasion, Hiroshi Nakagawa, Director of the Board and Managing Executive Officer, Isuzu Motors, said, “India is a key market for Isuzu globally and is also a future hub of our global manufacturing operations. We will continue to invest in the Indian operations and also bring in the best technology and engineering that Isuzu has to offer globally. Isuzu is globally renowned for making tough, reliable and fuel efficient vehicles that are known to be engineered for life. The MU-X embodies these characteristics and will be built at our state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Sri City with the same exacting quality standards that have made ISUZU a trusted brand all over the world.”