India’s First Volkswagen Tiguan Delivered In Telangana

Volkswagen India recently delivered the first Tiguan in the country. The Tiguan was delivered to Sundaresan Mallikarjun Duggu at the Volkswagen Hyderabad dealership. Volkswagen had launched the Tiguan in India on May 24, 2017.

Volkswagen has forayed into the premium segment with the Tiguan, powered with a 2.0L TDI engine mated to a supple 7 speed automatic-DSG gearbox. The Tiguan delivers peak power of 143 PS and 340 Nm of torque ranging from 1750-2750 rpm with a fuel efficiency of 17.06 kmpl (ARAI tested).

The Tiguan comes equipped with features such as pedestrian safety (Active Hood), 6 airbags, hill start assist, auto hold, self-sealing tyres, Vienna leather seats, cruise control, AppConnect, rain and light sensor, LED Headlamps with DRLs, LED tail-lamps, easy open boot, electrically foldable ORVM, LED illuminated panoramic sunroof and keyless entry & go.

The Tiguan makes its debut in India with the Volkswagen 4Motion AWD system and is based on the MQB (Modular Transverse Matrix) platform. Starting at INR 27.68 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai) the Tiguan is available in two trims Comfortline and Highline.