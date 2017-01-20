Indian Motorcycle Springfield and Chieftain Dark Horse launched in Bengaluru

Indian Motorcycle launched the Springfield and the Chieftain Dark Horse in Bengaluru for a price tag of INR 31.55 lakh and INR 33.07 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Bengaluru) respectively. The two models were unveiled by Pankaj Dubey, CEO and Director, Eicher Polaris and Country Head & Managing Director, Polaris India along with Anil Shankar, President and CEO, Exquisite Moto LLP.

The Indian Springfield is powered by the Thunder Stroke 111 engine that delivers 138.9 Nm of torque at 2600 rpm. According to the company, its new chassis was designed to handle a wide load range, featuring cartridge forks and an air adjustable rear shock with 11.43 cm of travel for safely transporting up to 241.7 Kg. Touring comfort can be enhanced with accessories including a tall and low windshield, heated driver and passenger seats, soft lowers, a 64.3 litre accessory trunk and heated grips.

The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is powered by the same Thunder Stroke 111 engine and built upon the same chassis and suspension as the Indian Chieftain. The model comes from the factory outfitted with a solo seat and short, tinted power windscreen, ABS, electronic cruise control, integrated audio system and remote key fob with keyless ignition. To amplify the Dark Horse family attributes, not only are the fenders, fairing, fuel tank and bags blacked out, the iconic Indian Motorcycle headdress, forks, mirrors, handlebars and switch cubes, turn signals, tank console, engine and airbox cover, lower controls, floorboards and taillight housing are also blacked out.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Dubey, CEO and Director, Eicher Polaris and Country Head and Managing Director, Polaris India, said that they are very excited and ecstatic to introduce the Indian Springfield and Indian Chieftain Dark Horse to Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley. The Indian Springfield offers a good mix of touring comfort and urban versatility through its blend of classic styling and comprehensive modern technology. Using a tourer-oriented steering geometry that gives it better handling on the open road, the 2016 Springfield with considerable additional touring capabilities delivers on the tradition of great Indian Motorcycles. However, Indian Chieftain Dark Horse blacked-out styling and powerful Thunder Stroke 111 engine will elevate the rider to the top of the pack. Starting with the award-winning Chieftain platform, the Dark Horse series signature matte black paint and raw attitude is an open canvas for customization that makes it the perfect bike for riders who are ready to be legendary. The Indian Chief Dark Horse is already a dream motorcycle for many and Indian Chieftain Dark Horse takes the chief family ahead. It will surely make all heads turn, thanks to the powerful road presence this bike shall offer.

“The all-new Indian Springfield and Indian Chieftain Dark Horse are stunning new additions to the Chief range which will surely catch the fancy of the biking aficionados of the city. Both the baggers offer a premium touring experience without sacrificing the smooth-handling and high-performance ride. At Exquisite Moto LLP, we are committed to provide global standards of after-sales and service support to add to the overall experience of owning this latest midsize addition from Indian Motorcycle” said, Anil Shankar, President and CEO, Exquisite Moto LLP.