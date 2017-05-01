Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) Organises Breakfast Ride In Ahmedabad

Yesterday, Indian Motorcycle organised the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG)Breakfast ride in Ahmedabad. A large group of Indian Motorcycle owners had gathered at Gurudwara Gobind Dham at SG Highway from where the IMRG rolled out to Himmatnagar for a ride. The IMRG halted at Aalloha Hills Resort & Golf Course where they enjoyed some breakfast and their Sunday. The IMRG Ahmedabad rode close to 200 Kms till the end of the ride.

Also Read – Indian Motorcycle Riders Group ride to Melukote, Karnataka

Polaris India brought the entire Indian Motorcycle’s Chief range – Indian Chief Classic, Indian Chief Vintage, Indian Chieftain, and Indian Chief Dark Horse to India. The Indian Scout Sixty, Indian Scout, Indian Springfield, Indian Chieftain Dark Horse and Indian Roadmaster are also available in India. The entire Indian Motorcycle range is available across showrooms in India at Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Jaipur/Cochin (Coming Soon).