Home News Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) Organises Breakfast Ride In Ahmedabad
Indian-Motorcycle®-Riders-Group™-IMRG-organises-Breakfast-ride-in-Ahmedabad-2-700x380

Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) Organises Breakfast Ride In Ahmedabad

Ayan GhoshBy Ayan GhoshMay 1, 2017

Yesterday, Indian Motorcycle organised the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG)Breakfast ride in Ahmedabad. A large group of Indian Motorcycle owners had gathered at Gurudwara Gobind Dham at SG Highway from where the IMRG rolled out to Himmatnagar for a ride. The IMRG halted at Aalloha Hills Resort & Golf Course where they enjoyed some breakfast and their Sunday. The IMRG Ahmedabad rode close to 200 Kms till the end of the ride.

Also Read – Indian Motorcycle Riders Group ride to Melukote, Karnataka

Indian-Motorcycle®-Riders-Group™-IMRG-organises-Breakfast-ride-in-Ahmedabad-1-600x401

Polaris India brought the entire Indian Motorcycle’s Chief range – Indian Chief Classic, Indian Chief Vintage, Indian Chieftain, and Indian Chief Dark Horse to India. The Indian Scout Sixty, Indian Scout, Indian Springfield, Indian Chieftain Dark Horse and Indian Roadmaster are also available in India. The entire Indian Motorcycle range is available across showrooms in India at Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Jaipur/Cochin (Coming Soon).

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Ford-EcoSport-Black-Edition-2-e1466689321149-500x250

Ford EcoSport ‘Black Edition’ launched, prices start at INR 8.58 Lakh ex-Delhi

Maruti-Baleno-Big-Daddy-Customs-Interiors-1-500x250

Maruti Suzuki Baleno interiors get a make-over, performance upgrade by BigDaddy Customs

Volvo-S60-Cross-Country-front-three-quarters-2-500x250

Volvo S60 Cross Country India Review : Sinewy Elegance

2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-3-500x250

Has The New Yamaha R15 V 3.0 Started Reaching Indian Dealerships?