India Yamaha Motor’s Annual Sales Increased to 32% in 2016

India Yamaha Motor has registered a growth of 32% in domestic sales (including Nepal) in 2016. Driven by its innovative technology, ongoing customer-centric activities and exciting product line-ups, the company further strengthened its position by clocking domestic sales (including Nepal) of 7.86 lakh units in 2016 compared to 5.94 lakh units in 2015 registering a growth of 32% over the last year.

Yamaha launched three products in bike and scooter categories this year. While the superbike MT-09 and the commuter bike Saluto RX were launched in April 2016, the Company claims that an outstanding market response followed the launch of the scooter Cygnus Ray-ZR in April 2016. Yamaha Fascino, the stylish scooter from Yamaha launched in 2015 has also projected its equitable success along with the newly introduced disc brake variant of Cygnus Alpha scooter. The introduction of new products and Yamaha’s increasing focus on expanding to tier-II and III cities, thus reaching out to larger groups of target population has been instrumental in boosting its sales.

Speaking about the Company’s sustained growth, Roy Kurian, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. said that the year 2016 has been a landmark year. Yamaha as a company managed to perform strongly in all aspects and maintained a steady sales growth across the year. This year Yamaha crossed one lakh sales figure first in India consecutively in two months (September & October).

He further added that the continuous growth numbers are a sign of Yamaha’s robust business plans and strategic customer engagement programs. The New Year holds tremendous opportunity for further growth as Yamaha will enhance its product portfolio with the launch of new and exciting models and will intensify its network expansion plan across the country.