India-Spec 2017 Honda City Facelift Spotted During Ad-Shoot, Launch Likely Soon

Spy images shared on the web reveal the India-spec Honda City facelift that is speculated to launch in January 2017. The MY2017 City is yet to make its debut that is scheduled to take place on January 12th in Thailand. Coming back to the India spec model, this is the first time that the 2017 Honda City facelift has been spotted in the country. The model was spotted during an ad-shoot.

Visually, the India-spec MY2017 City will remain the same as the Thailand spec model. Visual upgrades comes in the form of full LED headlamps with underlined LED DRL’s, bigger front grille with chrome garnish and a new bumper up-front. The side profile remains unchanged save for the new 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

At the rear, the 2017 Honda City receives LED tail lights, boot mounted spoiler with an integrated high mounted stop lamp and a redesigned bumper with a faux air vent, flanked by reflectors on either side. For the interiors, the Thai-spec City facelift receives an all-black dashboard with metallic inserts and a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The India-spec model though, is likely to receive a dual tone theme.

With the City facelift being only a cosmetic upgrade, expect no changes to the engine. The India-spec Honda City facelift will be powered by the same 1.5-litre litre petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6 speed manual transmission (new, from the BR-V) as standard while a CVT option will be available exclusively for the petrol trim.

Image courtesy: Team-BHP

Following is an image gallery of the India-Spec 2017 Honda City Facelift Spotted in India (Click to expand):