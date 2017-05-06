India Overtakes China, Becomes No.1 Two Wheeler Market In The World

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), India has overtaken China in overall sales for 2016 to become the largest two wheeler market in the world. India is said to have registered sales of 17.7 million units (of two wheelers) in 2016 as compared to China’s sales of 16.8 million units.

China is said to have a huge two wheeler market but due to a ban on motorcycles in some Chinese urban centres, the domestic motorcycle market has seen a downfall. Back in the year 2010, China’s domestic motorcycle sales reached a milestone of about 27 million but the sales decreased gradually over the next four years.

The downfall in the Chinese market was attributed to factors such as a highly regulated market, high import barriers, and lack of developed motorcycle culture. If that wasn’t enough, about 200 cities in China have put a complete ban on motorcycles from downtown areas while bikes with larger engines are forbidden from entering urban areas. Another import factor that affects the sales of motorcycle sales is the inexpensive Chinese made cars.

In comparison, two wheeler sales in India have seen an upward trend in the past few years. In 2011-12, the Indian two wheeler market saw sales of more than 13 million units followed by sales of almost 16 million units in 2014-15.

Source: NDTV Auto