India-bound Kia Motors Reveal Pegas Compact Sedan And K2 Cross For China

At the Auto Shanghai 2017, Kia Motors has revealed two cars that have been specifically designed, engineered, and built for the Chinese market. The first one is called the Kia Pegas, a compact sedan targeted at young buyers, while the second one is called the Kia K2 Cross, an outdoorsy hatchback.

The Kia Pegas does wear the brand’s signature ‘tiger nose’ grille, but its overall design comes across as a bit conservative. The Pegas has a 2,570 mm wheelbase, and a maximum boot capacity of 475 liters. Finer details are scarce, but the Pegas gets a large sunroof and a front passenger central armrest.

Powering the new Kia Pegas is a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder multi-point injection petrol engine that produces 94 hp and 133 Nm of torque. The Pegas is front wheel driven, and its engine is matched to either a standard 5-speed manual transmission, or an optional 4-speed automatic transmission.

The K2 Cross is essentially a lifted Rio. It adds plastic cladding all around, a ground clearance raised by 45 mm, and new roof rails – while maintaining the same wheelbase as the Rio hatchback. The extra cladding adds 40 mm to its length, and 30 mm to its width.

The K2 Cross can be had with a choice of two petrol engines – a 1.4-litre with 99 hp and 132 Nm of torque, along with a 1.6-litre good for 121 hp and 151 Nm of torque. Both come paired to either a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Both cars will go on sale in the second half of the year.