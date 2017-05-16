Home News India-Bound 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Undisguised In China

India-Bound 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Undisguised In China

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniMay 16, 2017

Previous reports suggested that Hyundai India could launch the Creta compact SUV here by 2018. The upcoming model is likely to take a few cues from the South-American spec Creta that made its debut at the 2016 Sao Paulo Auto Show.

The China-spec Hyundai Creta facelift (ix25)

The Brazil-spec Hyundai Creta facelift

Now, recent spy images that surfaced on the web reveal an undisguised unit of the 2018 Hyundai Creta in China, where it is known as the Hyundai ix25. This is likely to be the same model that will make its way to India as the Creta facelift. It is to be noted that the China-spec Creta is different from the Brazil spec model.

Also read: Would you put your money down on one of these Hyundai Creta STC pickups?

Design wise, the China-spec Creta receives a different grille and is now more angular, similar to that of the Hyundai Verna. Also on offer is a redesigned bumper with reshaped fog lamp housings. At the rear, the model receives refreshed reflectors.

There are no images of the interior and hence details of the same remain scarce. A few highlights one can expect could be new upholstery, trims and a revised infotainment system. Engine options on the India-spec Creta facelift are likely to remain unchanged although reports suggest that the model could benefit from the mild-hybrid technology when it arrives next year. What are your views? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Spy image courtesy: Autohome

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

KTM 300 EXC TPI and 250 EXC TPI : World’s First Fuel-Injected Two-Stroke Enduro Bikes

|

India-Bound 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Undisguised In China

|
Mahindra Racing Gets Exclusive Special-Edition Omologato Chronographs

Mahindra Racing Gets Exclusive Special-Edition Omologato Chronographs

|
Royal Enfield Himalayan Gets Scrambler Avatar From Grid7 Customs

Royal Enfield Himalayan Gets Scrambler Avatar From Grid7 Customs

|