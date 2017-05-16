India-Bound 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Undisguised In China

Previous reports suggested that Hyundai India could launch the Creta compact SUV here by 2018. The upcoming model is likely to take a few cues from the South-American spec Creta that made its debut at the 2016 Sao Paulo Auto Show.

The China-spec Hyundai Creta facelift (ix25)

The Brazil-spec Hyundai Creta facelift

Now, recent spy images that surfaced on the web reveal an undisguised unit of the 2018 Hyundai Creta in China, where it is known as the Hyundai ix25. This is likely to be the same model that will make its way to India as the Creta facelift. It is to be noted that the China-spec Creta is different from the Brazil spec model.

Design wise, the China-spec Creta receives a different grille and is now more angular, similar to that of the Hyundai Verna. Also on offer is a redesigned bumper with reshaped fog lamp housings. At the rear, the model receives refreshed reflectors.

There are no images of the interior and hence details of the same remain scarce. A few highlights one can expect could be new upholstery, trims and a revised infotainment system. Engine options on the India-spec Creta facelift are likely to remain unchanged although reports suggest that the model could benefit from the mild-hybrid technology when it arrives next year. What are your views? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Spy image courtesy: Autohome