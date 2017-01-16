Close
Images: 2017 Honda City Starts Arriving At Dealerships In India

By Ayan Ghosh January 16, 2017

Before its launch next month (February 2017), the 2017 Honda City has started arriving at dealerships across India.

Also Read – India Bound, 2017 Honda City Revealed; Launched in Thailand

On the outside, the 2017 Honda City comes with added premium features like LED headlamps with LED DRLs (only on the ZX grade), along with updates like a new grille with a chunky chrome insert, a redesigned front bumper, 16-inch, diamond cut alloy wheels, and a slightly tweaked rear bumper.

The India-spec model exclusively gets LED tail lamps and a boot lip spoiler. In Thailand, the top-end SV+ grade is also offered with a new colour option – Cosmic Blue. It remains to be seen if this color is offered in India or not. Inside, the dual tone cabin (beige + black) of the India-spec remains unchanged.

Features on the India-spec model include speed-sensing auto door lock, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, cruise control, 60:40 split folding rear seats, LED cabin lights, an updated infotainment system with a 6.8-inch touchscreen, touch controls for the HVAC system, and a new reverse parking camera.

For Thailand, the 2017 Honda City continues to employ the same 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine delivering 117 hp at 6,600 rpm and 146 Nm at 4,600 rpm. The India-spec model will continue to be powered by the exiting engines as well.

Images: Autos Arena

Here’s a live image gallery of the 2017 Honda City, courtesy Autodeft:

 

