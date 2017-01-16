Images: 2017 Honda City Starts Arriving At Dealerships In India

Before its launch next month (February 2017), the 2017 Honda City has started arriving at dealerships across India.

Also Read – India Bound, 2017 Honda City Revealed; Launched in Thailand

On the outside, the 2017 Honda City comes with added premium features like LED headlamps with LED DRLs (only on the ZX grade), along with updates like a new grille with a chunky chrome insert, a redesigned front bumper, 16-inch, diamond cut alloy wheels, and a slightly tweaked rear bumper.

The India-spec model exclusively gets LED tail lamps and a boot lip spoiler. In Thailand, the top-end SV+ grade is also offered with a new colour option – Cosmic Blue. It remains to be seen if this color is offered in India or not. Inside, the dual tone cabin (beige + black) of the India-spec remains unchanged.

Features on the India-spec model include speed-sensing auto door lock, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, cruise control, 60:40 split folding rear seats, LED cabin lights, an updated infotainment system with a 6.8-inch touchscreen, touch controls for the HVAC system, and a new reverse parking camera.

For Thailand, the 2017 Honda City continues to employ the same 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine delivering 117 hp at 6,600 rpm and 146 Nm at 4,600 rpm. The India-spec model will continue to be powered by the exiting engines as well.

Images: Autos Arena

Here’s a live image gallery of the 2017 Honda City, courtesy Autodeft: