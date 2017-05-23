IHS Markit Names Ford Mustang As The Best-Selling Sports Car In The World In 2016

Ford Mustang has been the best-selling sports car in the U.S. during the past 50 years. Now, thanks to growing popularity in Europe and elsewhere, the iconic pony car is the most popular sports car in the world, according to Ford analysis of IHS Markit new vehicle registration data in the sports car segment.

Mustang expanded its sales lead in 2016 as the world’s best-selling sports car, with more than 150,000 Mustangs sold, according to IHS Markit new vehicle registration data. Overall global sales increased 6 per cent over 2015, fuelled by non-U.S. market growth up 101 per cent with almost 45,000 Mustang vehicles sold outside the U.S.

In the first full year of sales in Europe, customers ordered 15,335 Mustangs across the region.* Mustang was the best-selling sports car in European markets including France, Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Finland and Greece.

Since launching in China in 2015, Mustang has become the best-selling sports car in the world’s biggest auto market. Mustang sales in 2016 were up 74 per cent over 2015, according to IHS Markit new vehicle registrations. Mustang – with more than 8.4 million likes – is the most-liked vehicle on Facebook, and is now available in 140 countries across all continents other than Antarctica. The Ford Mustang in Europe is available with Ford’s 421 PS 5.0-litre V8 or 317 PS 2.3‑litre EcoBoost engines, and six-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

Ford recently introduced a new limited run special edition Ford Mustang model, with unique styling and premium specifications for customers in the U.K.