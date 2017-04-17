Iconic Aston Martin DB5, Once Owned By Prince Aga Khan Is Up For Sale, Priced At INR 6.47 Crore

You would’ve seen one of these in a Bond film and if you’ve got deep pockets, you can see one in your garage too. Hexagon Classics will offer for sale a stunning Aston Martin DB5, previously owned by Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan and presented in fully restored condition.

Supplied new on February 7, 1964 by official Aston Martin agents Mill Car Garages of County Durham to Levey’s Wallpaper Stores of Walstead, Northumberland, the DB5 at Hexagon Classics was ordered by a D Levey who specified the colour of Goodwood Green. In 1986 it was bought by Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan for his personal use in Switzerland. At the point of export, His Highness commissioned a detailed restoration. The Aga Khan held ownership of the DB5 until February 1998 when he sold it to another Geneva resident who kept the vehicle for some 16 years until it was acquired by Hexagon Classics in 2015.

Since then, it has undergone a complete restoration that has included a full repaint in the original manufactured colour of Goodwood Green and an interior re-trim in the original colour option of Connolly Leather Natural Hide. This re-trim has also included new, period-correct Beige Wilton carpets.

Under the skin, the DB5’s 4.0-litre straight-six-cylinder engine has had a mechanical re-furbishment completed by Aston Martin specialists, Pugsley & Lewis Ltd, a rebuild that now allows the car to run on unleaded fuel. It has also been treated to a new clutch, new Avon Radial tyres and new 15-inch Chromium wire wheels. Further features include an engine compartment & vehicle underside prepared to concours standards.

Accompanying this car is a comprehensive service history file which includes the Factory Build Sheet and all works invoices detailing the 1986 restoration and those just completed. The documentation also includes a 1964 Aston Martin Factory Brochure, Aston Martin DB5 Owner’s Manual and original factory jack among other items. The car will be sold with a full MOT and 12-month warranty.

Priced at £799,995 (INR 6.47 crore) the DB5 is available to view now at Hexagon Classics’ flagship showroom in north London.