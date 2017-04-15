Hyundai’s New Genesis GV80 Concept SUV Gets Plug-in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Tech

Hyundai’s luxury arm Genesis has unveiled its GV80 Concept SUV at the New York International Auto Show. The new concept SUV follows the brand’s ‘Athletic Elegance’ design direction, while utilizing the latest plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric technology.

“The GV80 Concept is a SUV that alludes to the confidence and evolution of the Genesis brand – its design is timeless, with an understated yet dynamic overall surface complexity,” said Head of Genesis Design, Luc Donckerwolke. “These are all characteristics that embody Genesis products and delicately reflect distinctive elements, which you’ll continue to see in future models from our brand.”

“There is a unique energy and diverse global culture to New York that is fitting for Genesis, and we are excited to unveil the GV80 Concept here,” said Head of Genesis Brand, Manfred Fitzgerald. “This concept is an important milestone for the brand to share our vision of the future, introducing a further expansion of our product portfolio.”

Genesis GV80 Exterior Design

The front of the GV80 Concept showcases the signature Genesis crest grille presented by the lower grille surround, which establishes a center spine that runs through the length of the vehicle. The diamond motif mesh grille gives company to the wide-set horizontal quad headlamps that encase jewel-like graphics.

Below the lower setting, an aerodynamic fascia channels air through precision facet cut-outs around the front wheels and side rocker panels. The rest of the exterior panels’ are finished in bespoke Ice Granite finish.

The posture of the GV80 Concept is defined by a parabolic line, while the muscular fenders house 23-inch mesh alloy wheels designed to reduce weight and cool the large brake system. Electronic door handles sit flush underneath the concept’s crease line.

The rear is visualized by the center spine detail in the upper rear brake light. The slim quad lamps come with laser fiber optic technology and the lower rear fascia gets integrated vents to cool elements of the alternative powertrain.

Genesis GV80 Interior Design

The interior of the GV80 Concept features a bridge instrument panel that stretches from door to door. A wide 22-inch curved display set in the instrument panel cascades into the driver’s cluster, which combines a classic speedometer with the flow of information from a digital display.

The GV80 Concept’s side pillars are constructed with a structural truss design viewable from inside and outside the vehicle, while additional versatile storage compartments are integrated throughout the SUV concept in the lower doors.

The GV80 Concept’s interior also features a Human Machine Interface that uses a multi-function interactive controller with capacitive touch. The horizontal 22-inch curved OLED infinity display presents two distinct zones, providing separate driver and passenger experiences. An ash wood lower center console integrates the controller and polished linear metal inlays with capacitive touch capabilities.

The top of the interactive multi-function controller features a concave gorilla glass touchpad and knurled metal wheel with handwriting recognition as another method for interacting with the informational panel. Through touch control, each metal string allows direct access to the most commonly used functions including Navigation, Entertainment, Communication, and Environment (or customized driver settings). By tapping these metal strings, passengers gain separate control of a mini-view on the right side of the wide display without disturbing the driver.

The custom inlayed console runs through the center spine of the SUV creating four separated zones. Each passenger gets his/her own tailored seat with access to the capacitive touch inlays and an individual entertainment system.

Genesis GV80 Interior Color and Materials

The GV80 Concept’s interior environment showcases a combination of high-quality materials, vibrant colors and rich textures. The GV80 features semi-aniline leather interior, with quilted diamond stitching on the interior door panels, seat inserts and center console side.

The rich leather on the upper instrument panel is contrasted with Architexture suede on the instrument panel bridge. Echoing the alloy metal from the exterior, the trim detail below the bridge indicates the flow of cabin air and is highlighted by polished aluminum trim pieces.

The GV80 Concept gets an ash wood center console and ash wood floorboards. Finally, the SUV’s cargo area features Architexture suede, dark gray leather and slate ash wood finishes.