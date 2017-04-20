Hyundai Xcent Facelift India Launch: Official Release And All You Need To Know

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) launched the Xcent facelift for India and Global markets. Embraced with a new stylish look, the all new Xcent boasts an attractive proposition of new design with an array of advanced features for young Indian customers. The Xcent is designed on 5 key pillars: Sporty and Evolved Styling, Superior Performance, Advanced and Hi-Tech Imagery, High on Safety & Convenience and Product Confidence.

Visual updates to the new Xcent include Hyundai’s signature Cascade Design grille with horizontal chrome slats. The new front bumper design with LED DRLs and fog lamps offer futuristic styling while the swept back headlamps compliment the front with their sporty styling. The rear of Xcent facelift comes with new two piece wrap around tail lamps, dual tone bumper along with incorporated sleek reflectors, shark fin antenna, chrome door handles and ORVM’s with turn indicators.

The Xcent facelift is available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and a new 1.2-litre U2 diesel engine. The former capable of producing 83 PS of power at 6000 rpm with 114 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm, the latter is tuned to produce 75 PS of power at 4000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque between 1750-2250 rpm.

Inside, the Xcent facelift offers a 7.0 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. Also on offer is voice recognition and navigation support, smart-phone holder with charging port, rear power outlet, cooled glove-box and a gear shift indicator for higher fuel efficiency.

The Hyundai Xcent facelift offers advanced safety with reinforced body structure and features like dual airbags (standard), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), central door lock, impact sensing auto door unlock, rear defogger, reverse parking sensors and rear parking camera. The fully automatic temperature control along with the rear AC vent further adds to customers’ convenience.

Speaking at the Global launch, Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are very glad to announce the global launch of the All New Xcent for Indian and Global customers. The fast changing trends and rising customer aspirations has always been the key driving force at Hyundai. Considering the evolving market dynamics and customer voice, we keep enhancing our products for customer delight. The All New Xcent symbolizes The Stylish Family Sedan for young and Modern Indian Family. With over 2.5 Lakh cars sold in Domestic and International markets since 2014, we are confident that the All New Xcent will create a new benchmark in its segment offering best Hyundai Experience.“