Hyundai opens Global Quality & Training Centre in India

Fortifying its commitment to the Indian car market, Hyundai today announced the inauguration of a Global Quality and Training centre in Faridabad, near Delhi. One of the 5 Hyundai Quality Centers Worldwide, it will focus on quality to help the car maker churn out ‘Zero Defect’ vehicles.

The India Quality Centre (INQC) has been established to improve product quality by deeply understanding needs of the customers. It focuses on ‘Top Level Safety Quality’ through proactive communication and understanding customer feedback to eliminate potential risks. The centre will also monitor significant aspects which include vehicle durability, unexpected safety issues, system, and vehicles benchmarking. It will boast of equipment at par with world-class diagnostic R&D tools for examination of Vehicle Communication and Complete Engine Diagnosis. The centre also studies new cars from their pilot stage till its launch in the market. The pilot stage cars, at each development stage, are checked for both, Static & Dynamic tests to ensure high-quality products.

The new facility at INQC also has a World-class Training Center along with first of its own Body & Paint Training Centre. The new Service Training Centre will ensure overall skill development of entire service profile of dealership manpower to provide unmatched customer Service experience while the Body & Paint Training Centre will ensure the best quality finish of the car. Hyundai already has 6 Training centers across India and plans to train more than 15,000 dealer manpower in Calendar Year 2017 and additionally plans to inaugurate two new Training centers at Guwahati and Ahmedabad by end of the year. Furthermore, to support the Skill India initiative Hyundai Motor India has already started tie-ups with minimum 1 ITI in every state and is associating with Polytechnic colleges across India for employment generation thus contributing to the automobile sector for skilled manpower.

Speaking at the inauguration of INQC facility, Mr. Y K Koo, MD and CEO, HMIL said, “We are glad to inaugurate the Global Quality & Training Centre in India. Hyundai is a customer centric company and focuses on customer delight through quality products and services. With the opening of India Quality Centre (INQC), Hyundai Motor further aims to reinforce its commitment to unmatched quality with a focus on ‘Zero Defect’ vehicles. In our constant endeavor to become the Lifetime partner for our customers, we will continue to focus on delivering top level vehicle safety and bring innovative mobility solutions based on human-centric, eco-friendly technologies and services.”