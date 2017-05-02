Hyundai India Begins Online Car Bookings

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) opened the online booking for its range of cars for ease of customers across India through the company’s official website. The aim of the online booking is to provide an easy virtual experience of brand Hyundai to the customers.

Through the new portal, customers will now be able to book any Hyundai car by registering and paying a token booking amount online to their preferred dealership without visiting the dealership. The online booking will commence from May 2, 2017 and will be available on Hyundai Corporate and Mobile website.

Commenting on the launch, YK Koo, MD & CEO, HMIL said that Hyundai is a customer centric and innovative brand with strong focus on digitalization. We have attained the leadership position within the auto industry and are front runners in online media innovation and digital interactions. The online car booking will empower their customers and redefine online car purchase in India by making customers’ purchase journey more Simpler, Faster, convenient yet experiential.