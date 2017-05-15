Hyundai i30 N Prototype Tested On Roughest Roads In The UK

The Hyundai i30 N is continuing its development through numerous tests by Hyundai engineers. Following the recent winter test in Sweden with Thierry Neuville, World Rally Championship driver of Hyundai Motorsport, the i30 N has now completed its testing programme on the most challenging roads in the UK.

With the i30 N, Hyundai Motor will launch its first high performance model carrying the ‘N’ logo. Based on the New Generation Hyundai i30, the i30 N is developed from the ground up to deliver maximum fun to drive on the road and on the track. The ‘N’ stands for Namyang, Hyundai Motor’s global R&D Centre, and for the Nürburgring, one of the most demanding race tracks in the world and home to Hyundai Motor’s European Test Centre. The ‘N’ logo resembles a chicane, representing the ultimate driving experience on winding roads.

Also Read – 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 (Hyundai i20 Facelift) Gets Rendered

In the UK, the i30 N prototype was tested on public roads by Hyundai Motor’s engineers to fine-tune and check the current status of development, focusing on the car’s adaptive suspension and different drive modes.

At the end of May, two close-to-production i30 N vehicles will enter the ADAC Zurich 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. Both cars will be competing with a 2.0-litre turbo engine and six-speed manual transmission – the same powertrain and transmission set-up that will be used in the production i30 N. The race will give Hyundai Motor’s engineers more valuable insights about necessary refinements and potential performance enhancements for the i30 N ahead of its launch this summer.

Note: Feature Image For Representation Purpose Only