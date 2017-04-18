Husqvarna VITPILEN 701 AERO Rendered

The Husqvarna VITPILEN 401 AERO Concept was arguably the most stunning motorcycle at the 2016 EICMA show. The faired, compact, single-cylinder ‘Real Street’ concept motorcycle looked sportier, and fuller as compared to the other two production bikes.

Now, render artist Shoeb Kalania has brought a digitally imagined AERO version of the bigger VITPILEN, the 701. Just like the VITPILEN 401 AERO, the 701 AERO uses a fairing but is a lot subtle than the 401 AERO Concept. The render imagines a motorcycle with a full fairing instead of the semi-fairing of the 401 AERO. The front blinkers are integrated into the fairing and they look pretty neat. We wish those mirrors had better mounts.

The VITPILEN 701 AERO will be based on Husqvarna’s 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro and thus it’d most likely use a 690cc single cylinder engine. The one on the Supermoto is good for 69 hp of power and 68 Nm of torque. VITPILEN 701 ‘s tail section of the motorcycle is made of a single piece carbon monocoque that houses the airbox. Other interesting details include machined footpegs, a corona ring around the headlamp, a fantastically styled exhaust and a bare metal finish tank.

The render looks pretty good but we liked the appealing design of the 401 AERO Concept that we saw at the 2016 EICMA show. What do you have to say about the Husqvarna VITPILEN 701 AERO Render? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

Render: SRK Designs via IAB

Feature Image of Husqvarna VITPILEN 701 for representation purpose only