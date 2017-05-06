Husqvarna Launches Outdoor Power Products In India

Husqvarna recently launched their array of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care in India. The Swedish brand which has already carved a niche in 100 countries for more than 325 years, offers a range of products that are suited for Indian conditions. The company aims to bring an ease of access to modern engineering and help in boosting the productivity with their diverse range of products.

The Swedish brand has established an Indian entity based out of Chennai to cater to the needs of the sub-continent. Based on an understanding of the market, the brand comes in with a range of products from the global portfolio and is also evaluating the various solutions that can be offered to the Indian needs. Husqvarna India presently has a network of about 60 dealers in the country and this is expected to grow beyond 100 dealers by the end of 2017.

Husqvarna manufactures high-end power products in specific areas like Chainsaws, Brush Cutters, Trimmers, Blowers, Misters, Sprayers, Ride-on mowers, Walk-behind lawn mowers, and Robotic mowers, among others. Many of these products are available with either petrol engines or battery powered motors which allow us to offer the right product for a wide range of applications and use situations. Husqvarna also offers a range of protective clothing, accessories and spare parts to support the range and ensure the highest performance throughout the life of the machine.

The company plans to encourage sustainable farming in the Indian agro industry utilizing their innovative power tools with higher fuel efficiency which will help in reducing the cost of operations by adopting greener technology. One key aspect of Husqvarna’s investment in a subsidiary business in India is to ensure the spare parts and technical support required to ensure Husqvarna products perform to the expectations of the end users long after the initial purchase is made.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Raghavan, Managing Director, Husqvarna India, said, “We have evaluated the market potential of India and believe in India being one of the fastest growing markets for us. Our products are especially engineered for tough market conditions like India, enabling users to handle sturdy jobs efficiently. We are coming in with handpicked products and are growing a network of dealers to make sure the right product reaches the right consumer at the right time. Learning from the challenges faced by global forest and landscaping industries, we believe we can offer the best to the Indian professional and corporate sectors with our efficient power equipment.”