HP Lubricants Roads That Honk : A Technology To Save Lives

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 6, 2017

Besides being scenic, the Jammu-Srinagar Highway is also one of the most dangerous roads in the world. The deadliest turn on this road which accounts for 80% of the accidents is called the “Turn Of Death”. The major cause for the accidents is over-speeding or overtaking at this bend.

You May Like – VIDEO: Samsung Safety Truck has four screens at the rear that helps approaching vehicles during overtaking

To reduce the number of accidents on such corners, HP Lubricants has introduced an innovative solution, Roads That Honk. This new solution uses smart poles with radar technology that communicates with each other to alert drivers on both sides of the blind curve with the sound of the horn. The radar reads the speed of the vehicles and communicates to the smart pole at the other end. The poles alert drivers on both sides by honking, indicating them to slowdown and cross safely.

Here’s the video of how Roads That Honk work:

HP Lubricants, in association with NHAI, aims to take this technology across India. The initiative is appreciated and the video has already been played over three million times on YouTube.

