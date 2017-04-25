Honda’s Royal-Enfield Rival For India Put On Hold

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) plans to extend its product portfolio. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand has officially confirmed the trail assembly of its litre-class dual purpose motorcycle, the Africa Twin. Meanwhile, reports suggest that we may also see the Honda XRE 300 entering the Indian market in 2017. In fact, a unit of the 291.6cc single-cylinder dual purpose motorcycle was reportedly snapped in India.

The Honda XRE 300 which is expected to arrive in India by the end of 2017

Back in March 2017, Noriaki Abe, then president and chief executive officer (CEO) at Asian Honda Motor Co. Ltd, said in an interview that the two-wheeler maker is developing a new concept mid-sized motorcycle in India which will be placed in the 250cc to 400cc space. Abe said, “We (have) already allocated the people, some from Thailand and some from Japan, to make a new concept mid-sized motorcycle in India. If we can make that product, we can export that to even Japan.”

However, Minoru Kato, president and chief executive officer, HMSI recently indicated that the plans of introducing a Royal Enfield rival have been put on hold for now. Kato said, “So far, from my point of view, the cost competitiveness as of today is not enough to compete in that segment.” Kato did not give a timeline for further announcement of the motorcycle.

Honda Africa Twin

Meanwhile, as aforementioned, Honda is gearing up for the launch of new products in the Indian market including the Africa Twin. We’d keep you posted about more updates as and when they arrive. Stay tuned.

Source : Livemint

