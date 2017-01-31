Honda To Voluntarily Replace Takata Passenger Front Airbag Inflators Of 41,580 Vehicles In India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) today announced that it will voluntarily replace Takata passenger front airbag inflators of 41,580 vehicles of previous generation of Jazz, City, Civic and Accord as part of Honda’s precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India. The replacement of inflators for the affected models would begin immediately and the company will communicate with customers directly.

Model Manufacturing Period No of Affected Vehicles Jazz 2012 7,265 City 2012 32,456 Accord 2012 659 Civic 2012 1,200 Total 41,580

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website (www.hondacarindia.com).