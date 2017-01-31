Enter your details to create an acount
Honda To Voluntarily Replace Takata Passenger Front Airbag Inflators Of 41,580 Vehicles In India

Honda To Voluntarily Replace Takata Passenger Front Airbag Inflators Of 41,580 Vehicles In India

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh January 31, 2017

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) today announced that it will voluntarily replace Takata passenger front airbag inflators of 41,580 vehicles of previous generation of Jazz, City, Civic and Accord as part of Honda’s precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India. The replacement of inflators for the affected models would begin immediately and the company will communicate with customers directly.

ModelManufacturing PeriodNo of Affected Vehicles
Jazz20127,265
City201232,456
Accord2012659
Civic20121,200
Total41,580

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website (www.hondacarindia.com).

 

