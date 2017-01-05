Honda Navi Chrome and Adventure edition launched in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Adventure and Chrome editions for the Navi. This introduction is an extension to the currently available customization options in colours such as red, orange and green apart from a utility box which provides storage to the riders. The company is yet to reveal the prices for the Adventure and Chrome edition models.

According to the company, the Navi continues to receive a response from the young customers as it recently crossed the cumulative 50,000 unit sales mark in the month of October (within six months of market availability). The Navi achieved another milestone as its exports crossed 2000 unit dispatches within four months. It is currently being exported to Nepal and Sri Lanka. Continuing its expansion drive it will soon explore new export markets.

It is said that the customization option has played a role in the resounding customer response. The expansion of Navi’s customization options offers customers a variety of options to choose from and personalize their Navi in their own way. Conceptualized for the media savvy generation, the Navi can be booked through an android mobile application.

Speaking on the occasion Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, HMSI said, “We are extremely pleased with the response that Navi has received. We have succeeded in grasping imagination of the youth with this unique product. The new shiny sparkling chrome and wild untamed Adventure editions are sure to provide an extra dose to those who have an appetite for Fun. We will continue to surprise our customers and add more fun with expansion of customization options.”