Honda CB Unicorn 160 with BSIV compliant engine launched in India, priced at INR 73,481

By Suvil Susvirkar December 28, 2016

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has updated its CB Unicorn 160 with a BS-IV emissions compliant motor. To achieve the compliance though, the CB Unicorn 160 has compromised on performance as the 162.71 cc single cylinder BS-IV motorÂ now delivers 13.82 bhp of power @Â 8,000 rpm and 13.92 Nm of maximum torque @Â 6,000 rpm. The previous version with BS III compliance delivered 14.5 bhp of power and 14.61 Nm of output.

Apart from the updated engine, theÂ new 2017 Honda CB Unicorn 160 also features Auto Headlamp ON, a new visor and a new matte blue paint. The motorcycle is still available in two variants â€” Standard and CBS. The new motorcycle has been priced at INRÂ 73,481 for the stardard model while the CBS equipped variant comes for INR 75,934 â€” Both ex-showroom Delhi prices.

Check out the complete technical specifications of the new BSIV compliant Honda CB Unicorn 160 below:

Engine
Type Air cooled, 4 stroke, SI engine
Emission Standard BS IV
Displacement 162.71cc
Max net power 10.31kW (13.82bhp) @ 8000 rpm
Max net torque 13.92Nm @6000 rpm
Bore x Stroke 57.3mm x 63mm
Compression ratio 10:01
Air filter type Viscous paper filter
Starting method Kick/self
Transmission (Pattern) 5-Speed (1-N-2-3-4-5)
Max speed 106 Kmph
Body Dimensions
Length 2045mm
Width 757mm
Height 1062mm
Wheel base 1324mm
Ground clearance 150mm
Kerb weight Std 134kg

CBS 136kg
Fuel tank capacity 12L
Tyres & brakes
Tyre size (front) 80/100-17 Tubeless
Tyre size (Rear) 110/80-17 Tubeless
Brake type & size (front) Disc 240mm
Brake type & size (rear) Drum 130mm (CBS)
Frame & Suspension
Frame type Diamond
Front Suspension Telescopic
Rear Suspension Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)
Price (Ex-showroom Delhi) Standard : INR 73,481

CBS : INR 75,934

