Honda CB Unicorn 160 with BSIV compliant engine launched in India, priced at INR 73,481

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has updated its CB Unicorn 160 with a BS-IV emissions compliant motor. To achieve the compliance though, the CB Unicorn 160 has compromised on performance as the 162.71 cc single cylinder BS-IV motorÂ now delivers 13.82 bhp of power @Â 8,000 rpm and 13.92 Nm of maximum torque @Â 6,000 rpm. The previous version with BS III compliance delivered 14.5 bhp of power and 14.61 Nm of output.

Apart from the updated engine, theÂ new 2017 Honda CB Unicorn 160 also features Auto Headlamp ON, a new visor and a new matte blue paint. The motorcycle is still available in two variants â€” Standard and CBS. The new motorcycle has been priced at INRÂ 73,481 for the stardard model while the CBS equipped variant comes for INR 75,934 â€” Both ex-showroom Delhi prices.

Check out the complete technical specifications of the new BSIV compliant Honda CB Unicorn 160 below: