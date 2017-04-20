Honda Africa Twin Trial Assembly Starts In India

Here’s some good news for people who are particularly attracted to the adventure tourer motorcycles. Honda 2Wheelers India, through an official statement, has confirmed the start of Africa Twin’s trial assembly in India. In an official release, Honda 2Wheelers India stated, “Honda starts trial assembly of its biggest 1,000cc advanced Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) technology Africa Twin in India.”

As you must have read in our previous reports, Honda Africa Twin India launch is expected to happen by July 2017. The motorcycle was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo in Delhi. The launch, initially scheduled in 2016, was delayed due to an earthquake in Japan which happened in June last year. The dual-purpose motorcycle will most likely be assembled at Honda’s Manesar plant, and will in all probability follow the CKD route to keep the prices competitive and compete against the newly launched BMW Motorrad GS range of motorcycles. Looking at the competitive price tag at which Honda launched the new CBR1000RR Fireblade, we have some high expectations from the Africa Twin.

The Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L uses 998cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke Unicam 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270-degree crank motor is rated to deliver 94 hp of power and 98 Nm of torque. The motorcycle will be available with either a six-speed DCT or a manual transmission.

Honda has remained tight lipped about the launch date but as reported earlier, the motorcycle is expected to arrive in India by July 2017. We’d keep you posted about all the latest updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the Honda Africa Twin through the comments section below.