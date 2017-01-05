Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin CRFdakar tricolour 2015 750x380 Honda Africa Twin India Launch Likely to Happen in First Quarter of FY18 (April June 2017)

Honda Africa Twin India Launch Likely to Happen in First Quarter of FY18 (April-June 2017)

By Suvil Susvirkar January 5, 2017

If the latest report by Economic Times is to be believed, Honda will launch its Africa Twin CRF1000L litre-class adventure tourer in India in the first quarter of FY18 i.e. between April-June 2017. The Honda Africa Twin has been appreciated for its off-road prowess. The motorcycle was also showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo in Delhi. The launch, initially scheduled in 2016, was delayed due to an earthquake in Japan which happened in June 2016. The earthquake caused a delay in manufacturing of various components at Honda’s plant in Japan.

The upcoming litre-class adventure tourer, as reported earlier, will come to India via the CKD route and will be assembled at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s Manesar plant. Local assembly should allow Honda to launch the motorcycle at relatively affordable prices but we’d hold our thoughts on that front.

Don’t Miss – Auto Expo 2016: The Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin will be made in India! [Gallery Updated]

Mechanically, the 2016 Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L isn’t going to be a V-twin as the original XRV650. Instead, the motorcycle will be propelled by a litre capacity parallel twin engine. The 998cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke Unicam 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270-degree crank motor is rated to deliver 94 hp of power and 98 Nm of torque and will come mated to a six-speed transmission.

Here is the complete spec sheet of the Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L:

ENGINE
Engine Type
 998cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke Unicam 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270º crank
Bore and Stroke
 92mm x 75mm
Clutch
 Wet, multi-plate with coil springs, aluminum cam assist and slipper clutch
Transmission
 6-speed Manual
Final Drive
 O-ring sealed chain
Torque Control System (HSTC)
 HSTC 3-levels + switch-off

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Frame Type
 Steel semi-double cradle type with high-tensile strength steel rear sub-frame
ABS System
 ABS 2-channel with rear ABS off switch
Front Brakes
 310mm dual wave floating hydraulic disc with aluminum hub and radial fit 4-piston calipers and sintered metal pads
Rear Brake
 256mm wave hydraulic disc with 2-piston caliper and sintered metal pads
Front Tire
 90/90-R21 tube type
Rear Tire
 150/70-R18 tube type

DIMENSIONS
Wheelbase
 62.0 inches
Seat Height
 Standard position 34.3/Low position 33.5 inches
Curb Weight
 511 lbs—Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride
Fuel Capacity
 4.97 gallons

Source : Economic Times

