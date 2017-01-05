Honda Africa Twin India Launch Likely to Happen in First Quarter of FY18 (April-June 2017)

If the latest report by Economic Times is to be believed, Honda will launch its Africa Twin CRF1000L litre-class adventure tourer in India in the first quarter of FY18 i.e. between April-June 2017. The Honda Africa Twin has been appreciated for its off-road prowess. The motorcycle was also showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo in Delhi. The launch, initially scheduled in 2016, was delayed due to an earthquake in Japan which happened in June 2016. The earthquake caused a delay in manufacturing of various components at Honda’s plant in Japan.

The upcoming litre-class adventure tourer, as reported earlier, will come to India via the CKD route and will be assembled at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s Manesar plant. Local assembly should allow Honda to launch the motorcycle at relatively affordable prices but we’d hold our thoughts on that front.

Mechanically, the 2016 Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L isn’t going to be a V-twin as the original XRV650. Instead, the motorcycle will be propelled by a litre capacity parallel twin engine. The 998cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke Unicam 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270-degree crank motor is rated to deliver 94 hp of power and 98 Nm of torque and will come mated to a six-speed transmission.

Here is the complete spec sheet of the Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L:

ENGINE Engine Type 998cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke Unicam 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270º crank Bore and Stroke 92mm x 75mm Clutch Wet, multi-plate with coil springs, aluminum cam assist and slipper clutch Transmission 6-speed Manual Final Drive O-ring sealed chain Torque Control System (HSTC) HSTC 3-levels + switch-off CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES Frame Type Steel semi-double cradle type with high-tensile strength steel rear sub-frame ABS System ABS 2-channel with rear ABS off switch Front Brakes 310mm dual wave floating hydraulic disc with aluminum hub and radial fit 4-piston calipers and sintered metal pads Rear Brake 256mm wave hydraulic disc with 2-piston caliper and sintered metal pads Front Tire 90/90-R21 tube type Rear Tire 150/70-R18 tube type DIMENSIONS Wheelbase 62.0 inches Seat Height Standard position 34.3/Low position 33.5 inches Curb Weight 511 lbs—Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride Fuel Capacity 4.97 gallons

Source : Economic Times