Honda 2Wheelers India Rolls Out 1,50,00,000th Activa

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has set a new record. Honda’s popular scooter, the Activa has achieved a milestone of 1.5 crore unit cumulative sales, and is India’s first scooter to reach this landmark. Celebrating this feat, Minoru Kato (President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.) rolled out the landmark 1,50,00,000th Activa from the assembly line of Honda’s scooter only plant in Gujarat.

Launched in 2001, Activa sold 55,000 units in its debut year. In three years, Activa became the leader in automatic scooter segment. By 2012-13, Activa sales had crossed the 10 lakh mark annually but were still behind India’s largest selling two-wheeler (a motorcycle at that time) by a sizable gap of 8.73 lakh units.

The situation reversed in the next four years. Activa sales more than doubled from 12.05 lakh units in FY’2012-13 to 27.59 lakh units in FY’2016-17. For the first time in 17 years, Activa (an automatic scooter) has overtaken all motorcycles to become India’s Number One selling 2Wheeler in 2016-17 and leads by a comfortable margin of 2.09 lakh units over its nearest competition.

Thanking customers and sharing how Honda’s iconic Activa has changed the way Indians ride to fulfil their dreams, Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that globally developing markets similar to India, especially Thailand and Indonesia have already shifted to scooterization. Now, India is getting scooterized like never before. In seven years, scooter segment contribution to total industry has doubled from 16% (in 2009-10) to 32% (in 2016-17).

And leading this trend is Activa which single-handedly re-activated the declining scooter segment way back in 2001 and become the Number One selling two-wheeler both in India and the World. Honda believes that there is huge future potential for scooterization, more so in tier-II and tier-III towns. The trust of Indian families has already made Activa the first scooter in history of Indian two-wheeler industry to cross 1.5 crore customers landmark, he further added.