Hero MotoCorp’s dirt bike for India is the Honda NXR 150 Bros!



Only a few days ago, we brought to you the spy pictures of the Hero MotoCorp dirt bike which was caught testing by one of the sharpshooter fans of ACI. Right from the moment the bike was sighted, various members from Motoroids Talks donned their thinking cap and started analyzing the list of international models offered by Honda to find out which exact model lends its technology to this new bike. After all, Hero MotoCorp is still going to draw heavily from Honda till 2014.

Comparisons were made with the CRF230, the CRF 150 and everything seemed to be making sense with no clear evidence or similarity in design. Before Deepak Dongre came out with his theory that is! Known as Pulsurge on Motoroids Talks Deepak virtually took the wraps off the test bike and introduced us to the Honda NXR150 Bros – the exact Hero MotoCorp bike which was caught doing the rounds a few days back. We have put the two bikes together for comparison – a look and you’d know why we are so confident that the two bikes are the same.

The NXR150 Bros is currently sold in the Brazilian market as an on-off road bike. The NXR is extremely popular in the Brazilian market, and comes with the capability to run on both ethanol and gasoline. It’s notable that Brazil is unique for the popularity of bio-fuels in its market, and the dual-fuel compatibility will not make it to the Indian market. A new, 2011 version of the bike is due for the Brazilian market in October 2011.

The NXR 150 bros is known for its easy steering, rugged built, low maintenance and great performance both on and off the road. It suits the customers who come across country roads often and require the ruggedness of a proper dirt bike. The bike sports an under seat exhaust for enhanced ground clearance.

The NXR 150 bros is powered by a 149.2cc, four-stroke, single cylinder OHC engine, good for 13.8 bhp of power and 13.6 Nm of torque with PGM-FI. The Fuel Injection system, which is originally tuned to run both ethanol and gas, will be tuned for India. The engine has low friction components. The sturdy bike has a fuel tank capacity of 12 liters with a 2.3-liter reserve. The instrument panel has fuel gauge, odo, trip, turn signal indicators, high beam indicators and warning lights for Fuel Injection malfunction.

Suspention duties up front are taken care of by telescopic front suspension with 180mm travel. The rear end is suspended via a monoshock unit with 150 mm stroke. The high profile tyres have a vroad contact patch for optimum grip. The bike has 240mm disc brakes up front and 110mm dia drum at the rear.

For the Indian version, Hero MotoCorp seem to have been working hard on the design changes (ahem!). The most important and prominent of these is the saree guard. Then you have the all-important RVMs and rear mudguard, molded in a different shape (double ahem!). We are not sure whether any changes have been made under the skin, but these are the only two changes we could spot on the test bike.

Here’s the detailed specification sheet of the NXR 150 bros.

Engine 149.2cc OHC, single cylinder, 4 stroke, air cooled

Maximum Power 13.8 hp at 8,000 rpm

Maximum Torque 13.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm

Compression Ratio 9.5: 1

Battery 12V – 5Ah (ES and ESD versions)

Lights 32/32W

Fuel Tank 12 liters (2.3 liters reserve)

Engine Oil 1.2 liters

Transmission 5-speed

Clutch Multi oil bath

Lubrication System Forced by pump trochoidal

Front Suspension Telescopic fork with 180 mm stroke

Rear Suspension Mono-shock with 150 mm stroke

Brake Front 240 mm in diameter (ESD version)

Rear brake drum with 110 mm diameter

Front Tire 90/90-19M/C 52P

Rear Tire 110/90-17M/C 60P

Seat Height 830 mm

Minimum ground clearance 244 mm

Dimensions (L x W x H) 2036 X 1138 X 810 mm

Wheelbase 1353 mm

Dry Weight 119.1 kg (ESD version)

Colors Black, red and orange