Hero MotoCorp Discontinues Several Models Due To Lackluster Sales

Hero MotoCorp is axing products from its portfolio as more models go missing from the website. Several products have gone missing from Hero MotoCorp’s official website as the largest two-wheeler manufacturer seem to have axed motorcycles that have failed to deliver desired sales numbers. The motorcycles that are no longer visible on the website include:

Hero Passion X Pro

Hero Passion Pro TR

Hero Ignitor

Hero Hunk

Hero Xtreme

Hero Karizma R

If you remember, Hero MotoCorp had silently discontinued its 150cc dual-purpose motorcycle, the Impulse back in March 2017. There is no official statement from Hero MotoCorp about the motorcycles going missing. Meanwhile, we are yet to see or hear any official details about the two promising products, the Hero HX250 and the Hero XF3R which were showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo.

We hope to hear official announcement about the discontinued products soon. We’d keep you posted with all the latest updates. Meanwhile, let us know your views about Hero MotoCorp discontinuing six models from its portfolio through the comments section below.