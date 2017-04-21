Here’s The First Official Sketch Of The All-New Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki India today unveiled the sketch of its all new Dzire that’ll be reportedly launched by the end of this month. Here’s what Maruti has to say about the design: “The new Dzire “is designed to leave a lasting impression with its rich sculpted side body and enhanced proportions. It is modern, sleek and agile. The unmistakable sedan proportions with low and wide stance lends an elegant road presence to the new Dzire”.

Up front, the new Dzire gets a completely redesigned front bumper with a chrome bordered grille. The new front bumper also gets fresh chrome trimmings, while the new (2017) Swift’s headlamps have also been tweaked with LED DRLs for the compact sedan.

The new Swift’s blacked out A-pillars and ‘floating’ roof have also been given a miss on the new Dzire. Instead, there’s a more conventional roof-line, which culminates into a stubby boot which does not look like an afterthought for a change.

The simplistic tail lamps feature a chrome strip bridging them, while the boot gets an integrated lip spoiler. As for wheels, lower trim levels are expected to ride on 14-inch steel jobs, while higher trim levels will get 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Inside, the completely revamped cabin gets a dual tone (beige + black ) coloration. There’s a twin pod instrument cluster, and a dual tone (leather + faux wood), flat-bottomed steering wheel. The centre console is angled towards the driver, and hosts Maruti’s Smartplay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay functionality.

Top-trims are expected to feature the aforementioned Smartplay infotainment system, a start/stop button, a multi-function steering wheel and automatic climate control. As for safety, the new Dzire is expected to receive dual airbag and ABS as standard, while other safety features will include a reverse parking camera and an engine immobiliser.

The new Swift Dzire is likely to offer the existing 1.3-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine and the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. While the former will come paired with either a 5-speed MT or s 5-speed AGS (AMT), the latter will come paired to a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT. The petrol engine could also come with the 5-speed AGS (AMT) from the Maruti Ignis.