Harley-Davidson India inaugurates second dealership in New Delhi

Harley-Davidson India has inaugurated its second dealership in the country’s capital, Red Fort Harley-Davidson in New Delhi. Spread over 21,000 sq. feet, Red Fort Harley-Davidson is located at A-16, Mayapuri Industrial Area, Phase-1, New Delhi. With this, there are now 25 authorized Harley-Davidson dealership facilities across India that caters to aspiring and existing Harley owners. Over the last year, Harley-Davidson India has opened dealerships in various cities including Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Mumbai Airport and Guwahati.

With an exclusive lounge for H.O.G members, a rooftop café, a ride in café, gaming zone, DJ lounge, lockers and showers, Red Fort Harley-Davidson has been designed to deliver personalized experiences. From a Black Label lounge inside a shipping container to a Door to Freedom, as a motorcycle delivery idea, the sprawling dealership caters to the nonconformist spirit of motorcycle enthusiasts. The walls are festooned with graffiti and photo gallery dedicated to the personal expression and creativity that reflect the Harley-Davidson culture.

The newest dealership will offer all 13 models in the Harley-Davidson India line up, in-addition to a wide range of parts and accessories to customize motorcycles, and authentic Harley-Davidson merchandise. Enthusiasts can drop by to schedule a test ride or indulge in the latest riding gear, and motorcycle parts and accessories.

