GM India shuts Halol plant, shifts all operations to Talegaon facility

One of the first movers in the premium sedan segment in India, General Motors has ceased production at its Halol facility in Gujarat. All GM manufacturing in India will now be at the company’s Talegaon facility near Pune. Employees who were a part of the GM family at the Halol facility have been provided with an option of either a generous separation payment or ongoing employment at Talegaon.

GM India President and Managing Director Kaher Kazem said,”The consolidation of manufacturing at our Talegaon facility is an important milestone for GM India. That said, we are mindful of the impact on our employees at Halol. We have committed to support them through this necessary transition with generous separation payments or the option of continuity of employment at Talegaon.”

A range of additional support measures had been put in place for both the employees who opted for the significantly enhanced separation payments and those who will transfer, including tax and financial advice and pre-transfer visits to Talegaon. Kazeem further added, “GM India is very grateful for the continued support of the Government of Gujarat throughout our time manufacturing at Halol and through this period of transition. I would like to recognize all our employees for their dedication, professionalism, and contributions over the many years of operation and also to our suppliers for their partnership and support.”