Global Cyber Attack Hits Renault; Production Stopped At Select Sites

Reports from Agence France-Presse (AFP) have revealed that French carmaker Renault is the latest major organisation to be hit by the massive wave of cyber attacks sweeping the globe. The company’s management confirmed the cyber attack said on Saturday. Renault is the first major French company to report being affected by the ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Renault’s spokeswoman told AFP, saying they were assessing the situation to try to find a solution. “We have been affected. Work is going on since last night. We are doing what is needed to counter this attack.”

Also Read – Made In India Renault Duster Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

Meanwhile, as reported by another news agency, Reuters, Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems. The car maker declined to provide the full list of affected sites. Company’s Sandouville plant in northwestern France was one of the factories that stopped production.

Via AFP and Reuters