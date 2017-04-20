Gautam Singhania Gets His Lamborghini Aventador SV From The UK To Play In Mumbai

Spotted sitting on a flat-bed in Mumbai yesterday was this UK registered Lamborghini Aventador SV. Only 600 of these exist worldwide, with only one unit already residing in India, along with another unit of the Aventador SV Roadster (that is limited to 500 units worldwide).

This particular one is said to belong to Gautam Singhania, the Chairman & Managing Director of the Raymond Group. Finished in Giallo Evros, and believed to be one of the last Aventador SVs to be built, it will be calling Mumbai its home for a few months. The Italian exotic has been bought into to the country from the owner’s UK collection via the ‘Carnet’ scheme.

Singhania, apart from being a successful businessman, is also a noted automotive enthusiast and race-car driver. The last time he bought down a rare Italian exotic to India was in 2015, when he shipped a LaFerrari hyper car to the country, purely for showcasing purposes. That still remains the only instance of the LaFerrari touching Indian soil. Back to the Aventador SV, it’s quite a mad hatter.

The ‘Superveloce’ (SV) moniker has always hailed the arrival of the ultimate and exclusive versions of Lamborghini super-cars. And the Aventador SV LP 750-4 is no different. It’s 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine has been massaged to produce 740 bhp; 49 more than the now-defunct LP 700-4, and 690 Nm of torque. That, along with a weight reduction of 50 kg and all-wheel-drive, allows the LP 750-4 to sprint from 0-100 kph in just 2.8 seconds, while 200 km/h comes up in 8.6 seconds. Top speed is pegged at upwards of 350 km/h.

via automobiliardent and ssim700