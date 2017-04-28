FY18 Mahindra MOJO Trail Calendar Announced; Two New Trails Added

Mahindra Two Wheelers has announced the FY’18 MOJO Trail calendar. Bike enthusiasts and MOJO Tribesmen will now have a bigger feat to achieve this year with five thrilling rides planned across varied terrain. Enthusiasts from across India can now register to take on new challenges that these trails will throw at them. So mark the upcoming trails on your calendar and get ready to hit the road.

Apart from the Mountain Trail, Jungle Trail and Desert Trail, two new exciting Trails have been added, the North East Trail and the Island Trail. The North East Trail will take the MOJO tribe to the remote fringes of Arunachal and Assam. A ride into untapped terrain and mystical landscape. The Island Trail, on the other hand, will take the Tribesman on a stunning coastal ride along the length of the Andaman Island with stretches of unspoiled beaches in the backdrop.

Like last year, the Mountain Trail promises to be a Ride of a Lifetime, traversing the Ladhak landscape to reach the base camp of Siachen. The Jungle Trail will continue to take riders on a short ride from the IT capital, Bengaluru to the Coffee capital of India while passing Masinagudi, located in the famous Mudumalai National park. From the mountains and hills to the Desert, the MOJO Tribe will also continue to embark on a ride across the mighty Thar Desert of Rajasthan during the Desert Trail.

Tribesmen can now choose their favorite trail and save the date for some unadulterated excitement. Check out the details of the MOJO Trails on the official website.

Here is the ride calendar: