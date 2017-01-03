Four-Wheeler Sales December 2016 : Honda Cars India registers domestic sales of 10,071 units

Honda Cars India registered monthly Domestic sales of 10,071 units and Exports of 448 units in December 2016. The car maker had registered monthly Domestic Wholesales of 12,379 units in the corresponding month last year.

Speaking about the sales performance, Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India said that after a severe impact of demonetisation in November 2016, the December 2016 sales continued to be challenging. Honda Cars India expects the New Year to gradually bring back normalcy in the market. During 2016, Honda Cars India sold a total of 1,56,107 units in domestic market.

Check out the model wise sales performance in the table below: