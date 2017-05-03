Four-Wheeler Sales April 2017 : Honda Cars India Registers 38% Growth

Honda Cars India (HCIL) registered monthly domestic sales of 14,480 units in April 2017 against 10,486 units in corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 38.1%. The company has received a good response for the new WR-V and the 2017 City. HCIL has received over 25,000 bookings for Honda City since its launch in mid-February, and 12,000 bookings for WR-V since its launch in mid-March.

Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said that HCIL sales continue to grow positively and they registered their highest ever April numbers backed by strong demand for the New 2017 City and the WR-V. The new fiscal year has begun on a positive note and they hope to continue the growth momentum. HCIL also exported a total of 442 units in April 2017.

Model wise sales break-up for April 2017: Brio 438 Jazz 2061 Amaze 2029 City 5948 WR-V 3266 BR-V 701 CR-V 36 Accord Hybrid* 1 Domestic Total 14,480 Exports 442 Grand Total 14922

*Import of Accord Hybrid in Mar’17: 30 units

*Mar’17 sales – 28 units; April’17 sales – 1 unit