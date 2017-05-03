Home News Four-Wheeler Sales April 2017 : Honda Cars India Registers 38% Growth
Honda-WR-V-Action-shots-37-700x380

Four-Wheeler Sales April 2017 : Honda Cars India Registers 38% Growth

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniMay 3, 2017

Honda Cars India (HCIL) registered monthly domestic sales of 14,480 units in April 2017 against 10,486 units in corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 38.1%. The company has received a good response for the new WR-V and the 2017 City. HCIL has received over 25,000 bookings for Honda City since its launch in mid-February, and 12,000 bookings for WR-V since its launch in mid-March.

New-Honda-CIty-2017-Review-168-600x400

Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said  that HCIL sales continue to grow positively and they registered their highest ever April numbers backed by strong demand for the New 2017 City and the WR-V. The new fiscal year has begun on a positive note and they hope to continue the growth momentum. HCIL also exported a total of 442 units in April 2017.

Model wise sales break-up for April 2017:
Brio438
Jazz2061
Amaze2029
City5948
WR-V3266
BR-V701
CR-V36
Accord Hybrid*1
Domestic Total14,480
Exports442
Grand Total14922

*Import of Accord Hybrid in Mar’17: 30 units

*Mar’17 sales – 28 units; April’17 sales – 1 unit

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
MV-Agusta-India-3-500x250

MV Agusta F3, F4 and Brutale 1090 officially launched in India, prices start at 16.78 lakh

Toyota-Fortuner-Experiential-Drive-Camp-13-500x250

April 2017 Four-Wheeler Compiled Sales Performance

Shell-Lubricants-Rimula-Campaign-1-500x250

Shell Lubricants Rimula ‘Real Heroes’ Campaign Launched

Datsun-redi-Go-130-500x250

Datsun redi-Go review: Prudent Panache