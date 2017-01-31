Ford’s Latest In-Car Technology SYNC 3 Debuts In India With The Ford Endeavour

Ford has introduced the next-generation of its voice activated in-car technology SYNC 3 in India. The new communications and entertainment system has debuted on the Ford Endeavour SUV.

Ford says that SYNC 3 is faster and easier to use with enhanced response to voice commands. It also offers the potentially lifesaving Emergency Assistance feature which automatically calls emergency services from a paired phone in the event of an accident, when the airbags are deployed.

Available initially with Ford Endeavour’s top-of-the line Titanium trim, SYNC 3 comes with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features AppLink to control smartphone apps, Siri Eyes-Free capability for Apple iPhone, and software updates via Wi-Fi.

“SYNC has always has been about providing a safer way for customers to stay connected, even on the move with their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel,” said Anurag Mehrotra, Executive Director of Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India. “With SYNC 3, we are keeping pace with the dynamic technology landscape – making it easier for customers to stay connected while driving, irrespective of their choice of smartphone, apps or services inside and outside their vehicle.”

SYNC 3 can be accessed through a 8-inch capacitive touch screen that comes with a pinch- to-zoom function and a tiled interface. There’s also something called the One Box Search, where users can look up points of interest or enter addresses in much the same way they use an Internet search engine.

As for the Endeavour, the seven-seat SUV features a four-wheel drive system, an active transfer case with torque on demand, a first-in-segment Terrain Management System, a water-wading capacity of 800 mm along with 225 mm of ground clearance.

The Terrain Management System allows drivers to choose from four preset modes – Normal, Snow/Mud/Grass, Sand and Rock. The premium SUV also comes with Semi Auto Parallel Park Assist that helps locate the right sized parking spot and steers the vehicle.

The Endeavour is offered with a choice of two diesel engines from Ford’s Duratorq family – 2.2-liter TDCi and 3.2-liter TDCi — mated to six-speed automatic or manual transmissions. Price* and details of the Ford Endeavour Titanium variants with SYNC 3 in-car technology are listed below:

Engine & Variant Price 2.2l Titanium 4X2 Automatic 2,793,000 3.2l Titanium 4X4 Automatic 3,089,000

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi