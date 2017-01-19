Ford EcoSport Platinum Edition Launched At INR 10.39 lakh

The Ford EcoSport Platinum Edition has been launched in India. It has been priced at INR10.39 lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) for petrol variant while INR10.69 lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) for the diesel engine powered variant. The new Platinum Edition will be sold with a choice of two powertrains — the 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine as well as the 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine.

“We are ushering in the New Year with a great product to delight all compact SUV lovers,” said Anurag Mehrotra, executive director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India. “The Platinum Edition is in keeping with our commitment to introduce products that Indian customers want and value. It introduces several upgrades that accentuate EcoSport’s bold design, enhance customer convenience and improve the driving dynamics of our compact SUV.”

Exterior embellishments on the EcoSport Platinum Edition include a black roof, bigger 17-inch wheels, wider tyres with brand new alloys as well new rear and front bumper appliques.

Inside, the EcoSport Platinum Edition features a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that allows users to control several features, including music and video playback. The new infotainment system features Satellite Navigation system as well as a rear view camera.

It further comes with cruise control (offered for the first time on the EcoSport) and six airbags. The mechanical bits continue unchanged. The 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine makes peak power of 100 PS (73.8 kW) with a fuel economy of 22.27 km/l, while the 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine is good for 125 PS of power and a fuel efficiency of 18.88 km/l.