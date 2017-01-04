Ford and Toyota Establish SmartDeviceLink Consortium to Accelerate Standards for In-Vehicle App

Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor Company are forming SmartDeviceLink Consortium, a nonprofit organization working to manage an open source software platform with the goal of giving consumers more choice in how they connect and control their smartphone apps on the road.

Mazda Motor Corporation, PSA Group, Fuji Heavy Industries (FHI) and Suzuki Motor Corporation are the first automaker members of the consortium. Elektrobit, Luxoft, and Xevo join as the first supplier members. Harman, Panasonic, Pioneer and QNX have signed Letters of Intent to join.

SmartDeviceLink provides consumers access to smartphone apps using voice commands and in-vehicle displays. Adopting the open source platform gives automakers and suppliers a uniform standard with which to integrate apps. Developers benefit because they can focus on creating a better experience for customers by integrating one linking solution for use by all participating automakers.

SmartDeviceLink enables smartphone app developers to integrate their app functions with in-vehicle technology such as the vehicle display screen, steering wheel controls and voice recognition. Consumers also benefit because developers and automakers working together will contribute improvements to the open source code – increasing the quality and security of the software.

Industry-wide adoption of SmartDeviceLink is expected to give app developers broad scale as their innovations could be applied to millions of vehicles worldwide. Participating companies and suppliers will be able to deliver user experiences that meet their individual standards while retaining control over how much access apps have to vehicle data.

Speaking on the occasion, Doug VanDagens, Global Director, Ford Connected Vehicle and Service and a board member of the consortium, said that encouraging innovation is at the center of Ford’s decision to create SmartDeviceLink, and this consortium is a major step toward that goal. Consumers will win with new, innovative app experiences from increased collaboration and developer engagement.

“Connectivity between smartphones and the vehicle interface is one of the most important connected services. Using SmartDeviceLink, we can provide this service to our customers in a safe and secure manner. We are excited to collaborate with many auto manufacturers and suppliers who share our view.” said Shigeki Tomoyama, president of Toyota’s Connected Company.