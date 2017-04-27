First New Volvo XC60 Rolls Off The Production Line In Torslanda Plant, Sweden

Production of Volvo Cars’ new XC60 mid-size SUV started today at the company’s Torslanda plant in Sweden. The first customer-bound car, a T5 AWD Inscription in Crystal White, rolled off the production line just before lunch time.

The new car replaces Volvo’s original XC60, which in the nine years since its launch became the best-selling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe, with nearly a million units sold globally. The XC60 today represents around 30 per cent of Volvo’s total global sales.

“This is a proud day for everyone at the plant,” said Magnus Nilsson, vice president of the Torslanda plant. “We have worked hard in recent weeks and months to prepare Torslanda for this latest new Volvo model, and now we are ready to start delivering new XC60s to customers.”

The XC60 is the fourth model based on Volvo’s in-house-developed SPA vehicle architecture, following the introduction of the top-of-the-line 90 series in recent years. Volvo makes some of the safest cars in the world, and the new XC60 is brimming with new safety tech.

It gets Steer Assist, that has been added to Volvo’s existing City Safety system. A new safety system called Oncoming Lane Mitigation uses Steer Assist to help mitigate head-on collisions, while Volvo’s Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) now uses Steer Assist functionality to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.

Pilot Assist, Volvo’s advanced semi-autonomous driver-assistance system, which takes care of the steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130 km/h, is available in the new XC60 as an option. The new XC60 offers Volvo’s T8 Twin Engine petrol plug-in hybrid at the top of the powertrain range, delivering 407 hp and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

Inside, the new CleanZone four-zone climate control system removes harmful pollutants and particles from outside the cabin to deliver fresh air on the inside. Volvo Cars’ driver infotainment and connected services offer, Sensus, and the Volvo On Call app both receive a graphical update with improved usability. As in the 90 series cars, smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is also available.