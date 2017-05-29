First Ladies Of Harley Ride Culminates In Dandeli

Ladies of Harley (LOH), the exclusive Harley-Davidson Chapter for women, took off on its first official ride last weekend to Dandeli, Karnataka.Close to 50 LOH members rode from as far as Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune for a weekend full of activities and workshops at the Regenta Resort, Dandeli.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

One of the anticipated programmes during the ride was Passport to Freedom – the maiden edition for Ladies of Harley. A programme designed to encourage safe and confident riding among riders, Passport To Freedom was commenced in March and is in its second season.

Image courtesy: Chandramouli Singh