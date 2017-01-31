First Bosch Company Owned Car Service Centre Inaugurated in Bengaluru

Bosch inaugurated its first Company Owned Company Operated (CoCo) car service centre in Bengaluru on January 19, 2017. The centre was inaugurated by Soumitra Bhattacharya, President, Bosch Group India. The service centre will provide services with for multi-brand cars. Addressing the need created by an increasing customer demand, technological products & systems, growing pre-owned car sales in the market and number of cars coming out of the warranty period, Bosch has established the CoCo car service centre and further plans to add 700 more car service centres under the franchisee model in the next 5 years.

The CoCo car service centre, situated on NH-7 at Electronic City Phase-2, is spread across 20,000 sq. ft., with 14 service bays. The centre is equipped with equipment such as wheel aligner and balancer, tyre changer, nitrogen tyre inflator, KTS (ECU diagnostic scanner with ESI software for vehicle diagnosis and troubleshooting), 2-Post and 4-pole lifts, AC service machine, headlight aligner, automated car wash and more. The centre is also equipped with accident repair facility with collision repair system and paint booth.

To increase customer satisfaction and improve overall customer experience, a customer lounge is installed at the service centre with working docks, information kiosks, free Wi-Fi connectivity, coffee/TV lounge and other amenities. The centre will also provide car pick up/drop facility.

There are 35 employees currently working at the workstation. The range of services include routine maintenance, ECU diagnostics, brake service, clutch overhaul, suspension system, AC diagnostics and service, aggregate repairs, body repairs and painting, wheel balancing & tyre service and car wash, detailing. The centre also plans to offer services like 24×7 Road Side Assistance, pre-owned car inspection, certification and extended warranty and EMI payments.

The centre is also equipped with an in-house training centre offering training programs on various Bosch and Non-Bosch products, systems and technology. The training centre is open to technicians, visitors and customers alike. Water conservation is also a priority at this car service centre and hence water from the service stations is recycled and reused with the help of an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP).

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Pandey, Regional President, Automotive Aftermarket, Bosch India, said, “The CoCo Bosch Car Service Centre will act as model workshop and issue fresh guidelines to upgrade existing and new franchisee Bosch car service centres. Through multi-brand car repair workshop concepts, we would like to establish high quality repair workshops to support customers across the country. Depending on the size of the workshop, the centres will be equipped to service around 300 to 750 cars in a month.“