The Fiat Punto Successor Will Be Called The Fiat Argo

FCA Brazil has announced that the successor to the Fiat Punto will be called the Fiat Argo. It did so with a teaser that says “A car thought from scratch in every detail. The most complete premium hatch on the market that consolidates the brand’s new moment in Brazil. With so much comfort and technology, you will discover new senses, experiences and pleasures.”

Code-named the Fiat X6H, the Argo will be based on the Fiat 326 modular architecture, and have a wheelbase of just over 2.50 meters. The new Argo’s exterior styling, still under wraps, is expected to be quite similar to the Tipo hatchback, so we can expect another good looking Fiat.

The cabin is reportedly styled in line with the Tipo as well, and feature a three-spoke steering wheel with audio/telephony controls, a large MID between the analogue dials, a free-standing infotainment system screen, and circular central HVAC vents.

Fiat Argo rendering courtesy Trazione Posteriore

Engine options are likely to include a 1.3-litre flex-fuel unit that develops 101 hp on petrol and 109 hp on ethanol, along with a 1.8-litre flex-fuel unit that delivers 135 hp on petrol and 139 hp on ethanol. Fiat could also employ its new 0.9-litre turbo-petrol engine under the Argo’s hood.

Transmission options should include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automated manual transmission. A Brazilian launch is expected to take place next month, followed by an European launch soon thereafter. It is not known yet if Fiat has any plans to bring the new car to India to replace the ageing Punto Evo.