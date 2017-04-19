Fiat Punto Evo Pure Launched At INR 5.13 Lakh

FCA India has introduced the Fiat Punto EVO Pure at INR 5.13 Lakh (Ex-showroom: Mumbai). The Fiat Punto EVO Pure replaces the Fiat Punto Pure in the portfolio and becomes the entry-level offering under the Fiat brand.

It is available in six colours — Exotica Red, Bossonova White, Hip Hop Black, Minimal Grey, Bronzo Tan and Magnesio Grey. The Fiat Punto EVO Pure comes with Fiat’s signature ‘Reindeer’ headlamps and chrome surrounds for the fog lamp housings, which are devoid of fog lamps.

The Pure also gets blacked out door handles, black ORVM caps, body coloured B-pillars and wheel caps. It is available with a 1.2-litre FIRE petrol engine that delivers maximum power of 68 PS at 6000 rpm and maximum torque of 96 Nm at 2500 rpm. The engine is matched to a five speed manual transmission sending power to the front wheels.

Inside, the Punto EVO Pure boasts space for five people. Standard features include air-conditioning, hydraulic power steering and an instrument cluster that includes a digital clock, digital odometer, digital trip meter, distance to empty indicator, to name a few. The hatchback also comes with best in class 3 year warranty with convenient service intervals of 15000 km.

Announcing the market roll out, Mr. Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the Punto EVO Pure, our entry-level offering in the Fiat portfolio becomes stronger. Customers have always appreciated Fiat’s design, styling and on-road dynamics and now with the Punto EVO Pure they can own a great looking hatchback at exceptional value.”