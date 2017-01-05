FCA India Slashes Prices of Fiat Cars; Linea Range Now Priced under INR 10 lakh Ex-Showroom

FCA India has reduced prices of the Fiat Linea and Fiat Punto EVO range of cars by up to 7.3% on the former and close to 7% on the latter.
The new prices will be applicable with immediate effect on the current model year of the Linea and Punto EVO. This move brings the Linea range under the Rs. 10 lakhs (ex-showroom).
|Fiat Range Price Realignment 2017
|
Fiat Range
|Old MSRP (INR)
2016 prices
|New MSRP (INR)
Effective: Jan 2, 2017
|
Difference (INR)
|Fiat Linea (Power Up)
|1.4 (P) Active
|782,126
|725,000
|-57126
|1.4 TJet (P) Emotion (125s)
|1,046,747
|990,000
|-56747
|1.3 Multijet (D) Active
|899,570
|870,000
|-29570
|1.3 Multijet (D) Dynamic
|995,407
|940,000
|-55407
|1.3 Multijet (D) Emotion
|1,076,121
|999,000
|-77121
|Fiat Punto EVO (Power Up)
|1.2 (P) Dynamic
|585,568
|545,000
|-40568
|1.3 Multijet (D) Active
|681,117
|640,000
|-41117
|1.3 Multijet (D) Dynamic
|747,365
|700,000
|-47365
|1.3 Multijet (D) Emotion
|792,263
|755,000
|-37263
|Fiat Avventura (Power Up)
|1.4 TJet (P) (by Abarth)
|1,036,678
|999,000**
|-37,678
|1.3 Multijet (D) Active
|787,001
|725,000**
|-62,001
|1.3 Multijet (D) Dynamic
|869,609
|805,000**
|-64,609
|1.3 Multijet (D) Emotion
|928,556
|875,000**
|-53,556
|Fiat Urban Cross
|1.4 TJet (P) (by Abarth)
|985,000
|NA
|1.3 Multijet (D) Active
|685,000
|NA
|1.3 Multijet (D) Dynamic
|745,000
|NA
|1.3 Multijet (D) Emotion
|815,000
|NA
|
Note:
· All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi and new prices are effective Jan 2, 2017
· Linea range cheaper by up to 7.3%
· Punto EVO range cheaper by close to 7%
· Urban Cross and Avventura prices were realigned during UC launch in 2016
· New prices of Avventura were applicable in the last quarter of 2016**
The entire Fiat Linea range is now available to customers well under Rs. 10 lakh. The Linea’s base variant, 1.4 Petrol Active is the most affordable in its segment at Rs. 7.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
The Fiat Punto EVO 1.2 Dynamic is the most affordable premium petrol hatchback in its segment at Rs. 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Articulating his vision for 2017, Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “2017 is a significant year for FCA as we enter a new phase of growth with both our brands – Fiat and Jeep. We want to make this the year of our transformation in our approach towards engaging with existing customers and winning new ones. This thought led us to start the new year by enhancing the value proposition on our feature-rich Linea and Punto EVO, as the first step. This year, we will move the needle on our sales and service network for which we have started implementing significant changes.”
Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.