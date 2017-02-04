Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
Fake-Alloy-On-A-Bentley-Breaks-In-The-Middle-of-The-Drive-1-740x380

Fake Alloy On A Bentley Breaks In The Middle of The Drive

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar February 4, 2017

Imagine what would’ve happened if quartermaster, a.k.a Q had skimped on materials while making equipment for James Bond; or if the Vibranium Steel alloy in Captain America’s shield was mixed with some cheaper metal. Reel life History would’ve been so much different and we would’ve seen Hydra in command of the world. Things aren’t too different in real life either.

So here’s one more reason, why you should opt for OEM accessories, if not branded aftermarket equipment, for your ride. A Bentley owner, who was probably too awestruck from the Audi S8’s wheel design, learnt it the hard way. One of the aftermarket wheels on the yellow Bentley, as seen in the images, couldn’t stand the test of time as it cracked under pressure while the luxury car was on the move.

Also Read – Chandigarh: Ford Mustang GT Crashes Into Bajaj Discover

motoroids-pramotion-728

motoroids-pramotion-728 Fake-Alloy-On-A-Bentley-Breaks-In-The-Middle-of-The-Drive-2

The details are scarce but as one can see in the images, the aftermarket wheel, a rip-off of the Audi S8’s wheel and also of an inferior quality, has come off the hub. The incident may have taken at slow speed as there isn’t any visible damage to the luxury vehicle.

Safety should be top on your list when buying aftermarket accessories for your vehicles. Always trust in OEM accessories or quality aftermarket products, especially when it comes to crucial parts, such as wheels.

If you thought you’ve seen that Bentley before, it would probably be in Sony Music’s Video Saturday Saturday by Indeep Bakshi feat Badshah. Here, shake a leg to the tune:

Via Cartoq

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Huawei P10 prices leaked; Plus variant may pack 6GB RAM, wireless charging, curved edge display

    Moto G5 to go on sale in March 2017

    Here's how your name can be on the Moon for Rs. 500

    Union Budget 2017: Merchant enabled Aadhar payment system to be launched shortly