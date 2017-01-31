Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
ExxonMobil 696x380 ExxonMobil And Maruti Suzuki Motorsport Extend Partnership For The Fourth Year in a Row

ExxonMobil And Maruti Suzuki Motorsport Extend Partnership For The Fourth Year in a Row

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni January 31, 2017

ExxonMobil Lubricants has reaffirmed its partnership with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) across all three of the latter’s 2017 adventure motorsports events –Desert Storm, Dakshin Dare and Raid de Himalaya. Kicking off the season is the 15th edition of Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm that flagged off from Delhi on January 29, 2017 and wraps up on the eighth day – February 4, 2017 – in the sandy expanse of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Mobil is the official lubricant partner for the rally.

According to the company, the Desert Storm is among the toughest, yet most popular rallies in the country given the heady mix of adrenaline-surging driving conditions and spectacular terrain that the drive affords. The salt tracks, sand traps and dunes of Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur present a set of conditions that test the endurance of both man and machine. The company also talks high about their Mobil engine oil , and emphasized that the Desert Storm drivers can rely on this synthetic engine oil that can perform even under these extreme conditions.

Speaking on the partnership, Deepankar Banerjee, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ExxonMobil’s lubricants business in India, said, “Mobil’s name is synonymous with commitment to performance and leadership in technology. It is this legacy as a product technology leader that enables us to work side-by-side with leading OEMs around the world. Partnering with Maruti Suzuki Motorsport – four years in a row now – has been an affirmation of this shared commitment to excellence. Extending this relationship for another season, has been a natural choice for both.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    US recruits two professional Snake Catchers from Tamil Nadu to arrest growing Python menace

    What to expect from the next lineup of WhatsApp updates

    Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8: New images and specifications leaked

    ASUS ZenFone 3S Max with 5000 mAh battery, 3GB RAM, 13 MP Lens to be launched on February 7