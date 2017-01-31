ExxonMobil And Maruti Suzuki Motorsport Extend Partnership For The Fourth Year in a Row

ExxonMobil Lubricants has reaffirmed its partnership with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) across all three of the latter’s 2017 adventure motorsports events –Desert Storm, Dakshin Dare and Raid de Himalaya. Kicking off the season is the 15th edition of Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm that flagged off from Delhi on January 29, 2017 and wraps up on the eighth day – February 4, 2017 – in the sandy expanse of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Mobil is the official lubricant partner for the rally.

According to the company, the Desert Storm is among the toughest, yet most popular rallies in the country given the heady mix of adrenaline-surging driving conditions and spectacular terrain that the drive affords. The salt tracks, sand traps and dunes of Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur present a set of conditions that test the endurance of both man and machine. The company also talks high about their Mobil engine oil , and emphasized that the Desert Storm drivers can rely on this synthetic engine oil that can perform even under these extreme conditions.

Speaking on the partnership, Deepankar Banerjee, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ExxonMobil’s lubricants business in India, said, “Mobil’s name is synonymous with commitment to performance and leadership in technology. It is this legacy as a product technology leader that enables us to work side-by-side with leading OEMs around the world. Partnering with Maruti Suzuki Motorsport – four years in a row now – has been an affirmation of this shared commitment to excellence. Extending this relationship for another season, has been a natural choice for both.”