Exclusive: Range Rover Velar Bookings Begin In India, Launch Details And Expected Prices Leaked

Previous reports suggested that Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover plans to the Range Rover Velar in India in 2017. Now, in order to throw some more light on the launch details, Motoroids spoke to one of the JLR dealerships in India and confirmed that the Range Rover Velar is coming to India soon.

According to the source, the Velar will be launched in India in the month of November or December 2017. The dealership has begun accepting bookings for the Velar from April 1, 2017 against a fully refundable booking amount of INR 3 lakh. The India-spec Velar will be available in 3 trim levels. Deliveries for the Velar will begin in 2018.

The source further added that the initially, the Velar was supposed to arrive with a price tag of approximately INR 1.30-1.60 crore but due to the pound sterling’s dive post Brexit, the Velar is now expected to cost about INR 1.05-1.35 crore (ex-showroom). The India-spec Velar will be available with two diesel and one petrol engine options.

The petrol unit on the India-spec Velar will be a 2.0-litre four cylinder, turbocharged engine capable of producing 247 bhp and 365 Nm of torque, enabling the model to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds up to a top speed of 217 kmph. The diesel units will include 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged diesel engine and a 3.0-litre twin turbocharged V6 engine. The former will be tuned to produce 177 bhp and 430 Nm of torque while the latter will produce 297 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Speed of 0-100 kmph can be covered in 8.9 seconds and 6.5 seconds respectively. The top speed of the 2.0-litre unit stands 209 kmph while the top speed of the 3.0-litre unit stands at 241 kmph. Click here to read more about the Velar.

Following is an image gallery of the Range Rover Velar: